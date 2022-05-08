Shaka Hislop believes that Man City's 5-0 victory over Newcastle shows that Pep Guardiola's side have forgotten about their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid. (0:56)

Pep Guardiola says the whole world is supporting Liverpool in their quest for the quadruple after Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win over Newcastle United.

City's comfortable victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday coupled with Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday means Guardiola's team need just seven points from their last three games to be sure of a fourth title in five years.

Liverpool are still trying to achieve the unprecedented feat of winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season, and Guardiola has suggested everyone is against City's bid to thwart it.

"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone," the City manager said. "Of course, because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition -- not in Premier Leagues, because they've won one in 30 years -- but it's not a problem at all.

"Liverpool, alongside [Manchester] United, it's the most famous team, with what they have done in history -- in terms of titles, legacy, history, dramas, for many, many things.

"But we are, for the last 10, 11, 12 years, coming there. I know we are sometimes uncomfortable, but I don't care. The people want Liverpool to win more than us; it's not an issue. It's normal. Maybe they have more supporters all around the world and in England maybe more support Liverpool than us."

City face Wolves on Wednesday and Guardiola is having to deal with a defensive injury crisis ahead of the trip to Molineux.

Kyle Walker and John Stones both missed the win over Newcastle and are not expected to play again this season. Ruben Dias, meanwhile, went off at half-time with a muscle problem and is also set to miss the remaining three games.

It leaves Guardiola with just Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake, who is carrying an ankle problem, for the final three games against Wolves, West Ham United and Aston Villa.

"We have 13.5 players because Nathan is not in perfect condition," Guardiola said. "Ruben, Kyle and John are out for the season. In this situation it's not a problem. Rodri can play there, Fernandino can play there and we have the academy. Everyone has to do extra.

"We have 13.5 players for these games and everyone has to do more and more to help our absences. We arrive with problems and that's all."