Shaka Hislop believes that Man City's 5-0 victory over Newcastle shows that Pep Guardiola's side have forgotten about their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid. (0:56)

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has told Liverpool that the Premier League title "is in our hands" and that Pep Guardiola's players no longer need to concern themselves with results at Anfield.

City moved three points clear at the top of the table following the 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday and now need just seven points from their final three games to claim a fourth title in the last five years.

"It was a great response [after defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League] but at the same time we are focusing on ourselves and know the title is in our hands," Fernandinho said.

"It doesn't matter what they do over there, we have to keep going through all the hard games. And this is what we are trying to do, focus on ourselves but I thought it was a great response after defeat in Madrid."

Fernandinho admitted he has endured sleepless nights following the heartbreaking defeat in the Champions League semifinal after being minutes away from reaching a second successive final.

City led the tie from the second minute of the first leg until the 90th minute of the second leg only to see Real Madrid snatch victory with a late fightback.

"It's been three nights in a row practically with no sleep!" he said.

"But it's a part of life, it's part of football. I've been through a few situations like this, but the most important thing was that we managed to give a good response.

"It was an important match, a result we really needed. And not only the result, but the way the team played was really positive. And it keeps us alive with a much bigger chance in these final three matches in the Premier League."

Fernandinho has found opportunities restricted this season but could find himself playing a key role in defence during the final three games.

Guardiola is not expecting Kyle Walker, John Stones or Ruben Dias to play again this season while Nathan Ake is also struggling with an ankle problem.

City have three games left against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa after which Fernandinho will call time on his City career after nine seasons and nearly 400 games.

"This year, approaching the end of the season, we've been talking for a while, analysing the situation, how things were in Brazil and here as well and we finally decided it was the right time to go back," the midfielder said.

"For me, my family, my kids, to be closer to the family as well, grandparents, uncles, cousins. It was a decision from all of us. And we know the work done here in these past nine years was well done, and we're very happy with this decision.

"At the right time people will know our destiny. We haven't decided yet, but I hope it will be soon. What is left for me is to finish the last three weeks here as best as possible, and to help the club to keep the Premier League title."