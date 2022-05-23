Noel Gallagher revealed he was injured when celebrating Manchester City's title victory. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Oasis rock star Noel Gallagher received stitches in his face after being accidentally headbutted by Ruben Dias' father as the pair celebrated Manchester City's thrilling comeback to clinch the Premier League title on Sunday.

The musician and City fan said he was "covered in blood" moments after Pep Guardiola's side fought back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa to win 3-2 at the Etihad in a dramatic final game of the season.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"As the third goal goes in there is absolute bedlam ... in the stadium where we sit, Ruben Dias' family are in the box, a couple of boxes up," Gallagher told TalkSport.

"So I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up. And I turn around and Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me. I'm on the floor covered in blood.

"I don't see the last two minutes. I've got to get taken down by the St. John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I've got stitches in my top lip, I've got two black eyes."

There was not a mark on the father of City defender Dias.

"He's a big bear of a man, he almost knocked my teeth out," Gallagher said. "As I'm going down the corridor, Pep's running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, 'What's up with your face?'

"I look like I've had my head smashed in. It's unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, 'You all right? What's happened?' And I said, 'You'll never guess.'"