Pep Guardiola accused Manchester City of being "soft" despite Erling Haaland inspiring a second-half comeback to beat Crystal Palace 4-2.

Haaland scored a 19-minute hat trick as City battled back from 2-0 down at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola was full of praise for Haaland but said afterwards he is concerned after watching his team go two goals down in four of their last six league games stretching back to last season.

"We have to improve," Guardiola said. "We are soft in some departments. There are parts we need to be in the competition more. The Premier League doesn't wait. When you are waiting a while it is difficult."

The goals were Haaland's first at the Etihad following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old has already found the net against West Ham and Newcastle this season to get off to a flying start at his new club.

"It is important for him to get goals," Guardiola added, who also had Bernardo Silva on the score sheet.

"He has the sense to score goals. The third one, to have the quality to be strong then put the ball in the net. The space depends on the movement of the opponents. You have to be patient and have more runners, it gives him more space."

Haaland, meanwhile, is just the fourth player to score six goals or more in his first four Premier League appearances after Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero and Mick Quinn.

"These games are why I'm here, to turn things around when there are difficult times," Haaland said.

"In the end it was about small adjustments. We were almost there sometimes in the first half so it was about getting it done. This is what we do. It's a good feeling."