SEVILLE, Spain -- Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has become such a prolific scorer at Manchester City that it's part of his matchday "routine" to talk about the Norwegian's goals after games.

Haaland scored another two goals in the 4-0 win over Sevilla on Tuesday to take his record at Man City to 12 goals in his first seven games.

He also improved his Champions League record to 25 goals in 20 games and Guardiola said it's becoming a tradition to praise the 22-year-old after goals in his last five matches.

"I love this routine and it's been a routine in every single press conference after games talking about him and his goals," Guardiola said. "Hopefully he can continue this routine. The numbers speak for themselves. It's not just the two goals, it's always he's there, always he's there. It's always the feeling that he could score more goals.

"His numbers all his career, even previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal."

City also had Phil Foden and Ruben Dias on the scoresheet in Spain as Guaridola's team made the perfect start to Group G.

Foden also helped create Haaland's second goal with a shot which was parried back into the penalty area by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono.

"Lately he [Foden] is not playing so good, but he always does a job and runs and fights and he's stable for the team," Guardiola said. "You can play badly because you are human, but you can never do what Phil does every single game and that's why he deserves to play."

Guardiola was also impressed with Manuel Akanji, who made his debut following his deadline day move from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji stepped in because of injuries to Ayermic Laporte and John Stones and could keep his place for Tottenham Hotspur's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"He trained one day and a half with us, but he showed what experience he has at Dortmund and what a good central defender Manchester City brought to us," Guardiola said.

"He has quality similar to [Aymeric], he can break the lines with the pass. He reads really well the spaces and I am very pleased for him."