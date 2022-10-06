Gab Marcotti explains that Trent Alexander-Arnold would not be a like for like replacement for Kyle Walker in the England squad. (0:42)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is facing a face against time to be fit for the World Cup after undergoing groin surgery.

Walker was forced off during the win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and missed the 5-0 win over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

City confirmed on Thursday that the defender underwent surgery this week and while there is no timeframe for his return, he is a major doubt to feature for England in Qatar.

A statement issued by City read: "Kyle Walker has undergone surgery after suffering a groin injury to his left leg during the first half of our 6-3 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

"The surgery was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kyle a speedy recovery."

Walker was almost certain to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup but his participation in Qatar is now in jeopardy.

Southgate is set to name his squad on Oct. 20 giving Walker, who has won 70 caps, just two weeks to prove he will be fit enough to take part.

The 32-year-old posted a message on his social media account on Thursday and said: "As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love.

"My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can."

England kick off their campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

Walker's City teammate Kalvin Phillips is also a doubt for the World Cup after undergoing shoulder surgery.