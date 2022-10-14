Janusz Michallik reacts to Manchester City's 0-0 draw with FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. (1:47)

Phil Foden has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester City, it was announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old forward has penned a deal that is set to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

It represents a five-year contract and a three-year extension to his existing deal, which was due to run until 2024.

"It's hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract, it's a dream come true," Foden said.

"I have been a City fan all my life. I've trained here for so many years and I've even been a ball boy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

"I've improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep [Guardiola] and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field.

"Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be."

Phil Foden has scored 52 goals in 182 appearances for Manchester City. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Foden is already closing in on 200 appearances for City and has won 11 major trophies with them, including four Premier League titles.

He has started this season in blistering form with seven goals in 13 games and is set to be part of the England squad at the World Cup in Qatar.

"With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies, those are the two most important things to me," Foden added.

"I want to thank every single person at City because without them I would not be where I am today.

"All the academy coaches I worked with, all the players I've played with and everyone who works behind the scenes. It's an honour to be part of this football club.

"It's such an easy thing to say but there's a lot more [to come].

"I feel like I can add a lot more goals and hopefully this season I'm seemingly doing that so hopefully I can keep going down that road."