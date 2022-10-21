Shaka Hislop sings the praises of Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Manchester City. (1:23)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has apologised for the offensive chants sung by the club's supporters during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

A section of City fans could be heard signing songs about the 1989 Hilllsborough disaster which killed 97 Liverpool supporters.

City have not released a statement in response but asked at a news conference on Friday, Guardiola said the club was sorry.

"I didn't hear the chant, if it's happened I'm so sorry," the City manager said.

"It doesn't represent what we are as a team and as a club if this happened. But don't worry, we can behave perfectly our mistakes, without a problem."

Merseyside Police are investigating after a complaint was made that Man City's team bus was attacked after the game.

Guardiola also claimed he was pelted with coins by Liverpool fans while offensive graffiti was left in the away end. Guardiola was asked whether the incidents were proof that the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic but the 51-year-old was keen to play down the suggestion.

"I don't' think so," he added. "From our side, I'm pretty sure that [it hasn't]."

Meanwhile, John Stones is set to return to the squad for the game against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Stones has missed the last five games after picking up a hamstring injury while on England duty but returned to training this week.

"John has trained with us for the last two days and he's on the list," Guardiola said.