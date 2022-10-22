Pep Guardiola said his English isn't good enough to keep coming up with superlatives to describe Erling Haaland.

Haaland scored another two goals in the 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to take his tally for the season to 22 in just 15 games.

The Norway international has already reached 17 in the Premier League -- the same as Harry Kane managed in total last season.

"I'm Catalan so my english language is not big enough," Guardiola said. "The numbers are incredible and there's no doubt about his quality. He is so ambitious and he helped us win the game

"The game was the toughest one we can face. It was a type of game we are not used to because we don't have any men free.

"We are so delighted with the points because it was a tricky, tricky game. I know how difficult it was but in the end we did it."

After Haaland's two goals, Brighton pulled one back through Leandro Trossard. The visitors, who had more possession across the 90 minutes than Man City, were pushing for an equaliser until Kevin De Bruyne wrapped up the points with a stunning strike from 25 yards.

Erling Haaland has transformed Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team. Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Afterwards, Guardiola praised De Bruyne's goal but said the Belgium midfielder is still not playing as well as he can.

"He's not playing at his top level yet," the Man City boss said. "He's not playing his best but he knows, I don't have to tell him. The dynamic is still not perfect but he knows that. I spoke with him. His goal was outstanding."

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi is still waiting for his first win as Brighton manager and was left to rue a VAR decision to award a penalty after referee Craig Pawson had waved away appeals following a challenge from Lewis Dunk on Bernardo Silva.

"My job is not to analyse the referee," De Zerbi said. "I'm not happy but I don't want to speak too much about the referee, the decision or VAR.

"I want to analyse my team and the quality of my team. I believe if we continue to play at this level we will win many games."