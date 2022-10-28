Janusz Michallik praises Erling Haaland's performance in Man City's 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League. (1:54)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has eased concerns over Erling Haaland's fitness by suggesting the Norwegian striker could be available to play Leicester City on Saturday.

Haaland was substituted at half-time during City's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola said afterwards the 22-year-old was feeling unwell and struggling with a foot injury but he has not yet been ruled out of the game at the King Power Stadium.

"He feels better," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"We are training this afternoon so we'll assess. We will see how he feels in his foot and after we will decide."

Haaland has already scored 22 goals this season, including 17 in the Premier League, but Guardiola says he has a ready made replacement in 22-year-old Argentinian Julian Alvarez.

"If Haaland doesn't play, then Alvarez is the natural first option to replace him," Guardiola added.

Erling Haaland could be fit for Manchester City's match against Leicester on Saturday. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"If he plays 90 minutes every game and he [Alvarez] will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals."

While Haaland has got a chance of facing Leicester, Guardiola will definitely be without Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

Walker has undergone groin surgery while Phillips is recovering from a shoulder operation with both facing a race against time to prove their fitness ahead of the World Cup.

"They are not ready for Leicester," Guardiola said.

"They are better. Kalvin especially, but they are out.

"He [Kalvin] feels really well, mobility in his shoulder is perfect. He has to avoid contact with teammates at the moment. If he's fit, and I believe he can play, then maybe he can make some minutes [before the World Cup].

"They are positive, optimistic, they are in touch with Gareth [Southgate]. I don't know, hopefully they can be ready to be selected."