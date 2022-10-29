Erling Haaland is the Premier League's top scorer this season. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Erling Haaland will miss Manchester City's Premier League game against Leicester City on Saturday.

The striker, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted at half-time of City's goalless Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

At the time City boss Pep Guardiola played down the decision, saying Haaland had been unwell before the match and was struggling with a foot injury.

On Friday, at his prematch news conference, Guardiola talked up Haaland's condition.

"He feels better," Guardiola said. "We are training this afternoon so we'll assess. We will see how he feels in his foot and after we will decide."

Guardiola added he has a ready-made replacement in 22-year-old Argentinian Julian Alvarez.

"If Haaland doesn't play, then Alvarez is the natural first option to replace him," Guardiola added.

In total Guardiola makes seven changes for the trip to Leicester with Kevin de Bruyne, Ederson and Jack Grealish returning. Phil Foden is on the bench.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Cancelo, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Silva, Akanji.