Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Manchester City until 2025, the club have confirmed.

Guardiola's deal was due to expire in the summer but City have used the break for the World Cup to end any doubts over his future. The 51-year-old has won four Premier League titles since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016 and his new contract will see him reach nine years in charge.

"I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years," Guardiola said.

"I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.

"From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies."

Sources told ESPN that Guardiola has been in Abu Dhabi since Thursday and thrashed out the terms of his new contract at a dinner meeting with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. City were keen to end speculation over his future by the time the Premier League season resumes following the World Cup over fears that if the situation dragged on, it could overshadow the second half of the campaign.

"I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue," Khaldoon said.

"He has already contributed so much to the success and fabric of this organisation, and it's exciting to think what might be possible given the energy, hunger and ambition that he clearly still has.

"Under his very special leadership our first team has accomplished so much, whilst continuously playing, and constantly evolving, a City style of football that is admired the world over. Like every City fan, I am looking forward to what lies ahead."

Guardiola's new deal will take him to the end of the 2024-25 season, a year before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Sources have told ESPN that Guardiola has not ruled out managing a national team in the future and has been linked with roles with Brazil and the United States.