Pep Guardiola has said his time at Manchester City "will not be complete" unless he wins the Champions League.

Guardiola signed a contract extension during the break for the World Cup which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

He has won nine domestic trophies since arriving in 2016 but said the target during his next two-and-a-half years is the Champions League.

"It's not the only one but I admit it's the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don't win it," Guardiola told a news conference on Wednesday.

"That's not the only reason [to sign an extension]. I will do everything in the time we have together but I'd say the same before. It's the trophy we don't have and we'll try to do it."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side return to domestic action when they welcome Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Guardiola is preparing his players for their Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool, coming just four days after the World Cup final.

Julian Alvarez was part of the Argentina squad that beat France on penalties on Sunday and will miss the game against Jurgen Klopp's side while he takes a break before returning to Manchester.

"We are incredibly happy for him," Guardiola added. "Congratulations to him. We are delighted. He has played a lot and his contribution was amazing for the team. We have a world champion.

"I think he will have a week or 10 days off. I think he'll have a break until the days before the New Year."

Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez -- who were not at the World Cup -- and Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan -- who returned early from Qatar following early exits -- are in line to feature against Liverpool.

Other World Cup players are expected back this week ahead of the restart of their Premier League campaign against Leeds United at Elland Road on Dec. 28.

"I have the feeling that the ones who were at the World Cup are in better condition than players who weren't," Guardiola said.

"The players who didn't go lack the rhythm. The ones who come back have been competing and training every day. Players who were not at the World Cup can get the rhythm [against Liverpool] so we have to do it with what we have."