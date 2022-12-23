Manchester City gets goals from Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake as the fend off Liverpool and advance in the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win. (2:40)

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are investigating several incidents of crowd trouble during Manchester City's Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool on Thursday night, including one that led to a 15-year-old girl being treated for head injuries.

The clubs issued a joint statement condemning the disturbances, which they called "hugely disappointing." City won the match 3-2 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Recent matches between the teams have been marred by trouble. City coach Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during a defeat at Anfield in October, while Liverpool later released a statement condemning "vile chants" relating to stadium tragedies.

"We are aware of a number of objects, including coins and a smoke bomb, that were thrown during [Thursday's] match," said Superintendent Gareth Parkin, GMP's match commander. "We will be investigating the incidents and reviewing CCTV from the night."

A Manchester City fan holds a flare during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match against Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Two men were arrested on suspicion of trying to take a pyrotechnic into the stadium and another for a racially aggravated public order offence. A 53-year-old man was assaulted after the game, police said.

The clubs said such incidents were wholly unacceptable and they "are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football," the joint statement said.