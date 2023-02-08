Rob Dawson explains how no punishment is out of the question for Manchester City after they were charged by the Premier League for breaking financial rules. (1:39)

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has said he is "very sceptical" of people "pointing fingers" at the club after they were charged by the Premier League with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules.

On Monday, the Premier League confirmed a number of alleged breaches during a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018 and have referred the club to an independent commission.

Kompany, who now manages Championship side Burnley, said football cannot afford to "point the finger too many times."

"I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit," Kompany said.

"No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times."

"I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

"Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time but I'm a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

Kompany became a club legend at City during his 11-year spell at the club in which he won four Premier League titles.

The Premier League charged City over failing to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position." City have also been accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation.

The commission that will rule on City's case will be held in private and has the power to impose open-ended sanctions, which could include fines, points deductions or relegation from the Premier League.