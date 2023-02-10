Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City have already been "condemned" after being charged with breaking 113 Premier League regulations, but he insisted he is "fully convinced" the club will be found "innocent."

The reigning champions are facing the prospect of fines, points deduction or even relegation from the Premier League if the charges -- dating back to the 2009-10 season -- are upheld by an independent commission.

But after similar charges of wrongdoing issued by UEFA in February 2020 were overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) -- City's two-year ban from the Champions League was also quashed by CAS -- on the technicality of the alleged offences being outside a UEFA time bar for rule-breaking, Guardiola said the club will also be cleared of the latest accusations.

"My first thought is we are already being condemned," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "What has happened after Monday is the same as happened with UEFA.

"We were condemned. We have just a charge. With the accusation from UEFA, the club proved we were completely innocent, why should now be condemned?

"Nineteen teams of the Premier League are accusing us without the chance to defend, and the words of my chairman, my CEO, my owner explain everything. You know what side I am on.

"I would say we are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proved guilty. We didn't have this opportunity because we are already sentenced.

"What is going to happen I don't know, but personally I am happy we are here. Like UEFA we have the chance to defend. I think we have good lawyers. I think the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, will have good lawyers too.

"Just in case we are not innocent, we will accept what the judge in the Premier League decides."

Pep Guardiola defended Manchester City after they were charged with financial breaches by the Premier League. Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

When asked whether he believed that the charges issued by the Premier League had been driven by the 19 other clubs, Guardiola agreed and quoted Julius Caesar.

"Julius Caesar said there are no enemies or friends, just interests," Guardiola said. "Now it is not different in that moment [to UEFA charges], absolutely zero, the same accusations, you have to be out of the Champions League, go to League One -- no, League One is too good, go to League Two.

"After the courts will dictate what happens, and after what will happen, I am fully convinced we will be innocent.

"We are not part of the establishment of this league, but at the same time I understand they can do it, but let us defend, please."