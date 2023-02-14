Pep Guardiola has apologised to Steven Gerrard after bringing up the infamous slip which cost Liverpool the Premier League title during his impassioned defence of Manchester City last week.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Guardiola said sarcastically he "didn't know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping" as he defended City in the wake of charges brought against the club by the Premier League.

But at another news conference held on Tuesday, Guardiola issued a public apology to Gerrard and revealed he has also said sorry during a private conversation with the former Liverpool captain.

"I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I said the last time about him," Guardiola said.

"He knows how I admire him and his career and what he has done for this country I am living and training in. I am ashamed of myself for what I said because he doesn't deserve it.

"I truly believe my comments about defending my club but I didn't represent my club well putting his name in these stupid comments.

Pep Guardiola said he has personally apologised to Steven Gerrard over bringing up his title race slip in a news conference. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

"I apologise, I said to him personally but I comment publicly and have to do it here as well. I am so sorry to him, his wife Alex, his kids and family because it was stupid."

Guardiola is preparing his players for a top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal, managed by former City assistant Mikel Arteta, are without a win in their last three games but Guardiola said they remain the Premier League's best team.

"We felt it in the FA Cup," he added. "They are the best team in the league at the moment. They are committed, sharp and everything. It'll be a big, big battle. We'll have to be ready.

"It is important because we can take the points against the best team in the league, but after it is Nottingham Forest, then the Champions League. Many things can happen. The target is to be there in the last eight to ten games."

City are still sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland after the striker was substituted at half-time during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Haaland, who has 31 goals this season, has not been ruled out of the trip to Arsenal but is classed as a doubt.

"We train this afternoon," Guardiola said. "Yesterday [Monday] was a recovery day; that's all."