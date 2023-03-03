Vincent Kompany will return to the Etihad Stadium for Burnley's FA Cup quarterfinal against Manchester City. Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola said it's "written in the stars" that Vincent Kompany will one day become manager of Manchester City.

Kompany looks set to lead Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with his side top of the Championship table and he will return to the Etihad Stadium for their FA Cup quarterfinal clash with City later this month.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The former Belgium defender spent 11 years at City as a player, winning the Premier League four times, and Guardiola said he will one day return as boss.

"I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "It's going to happen, I don't know when but it is going to happen.

"Sooner or later he will be the manager of Manchester City, when, I don't know. But I am pretty sure. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has the attributes: work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.

"Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there."

Burnley are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship and 19 points clear of the playoff places. They haven't lost a Championship game since Nov. 5 and are on course to seal immediate promotion back to the Premier League after last season's relegation.

"I am impressed with the consistency," Guardiola, who has a contract at City until 2025, added.

"The Championship is so difficult with the number of games. The consistency has been unbelievable. They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley. I think all of us, the fans, are happy he will be back."

On Saturday, City face Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It's a game that pits City's best attacking record in the league against Newcastle's best defensive record.

"They have not been here a long time and you always think they need time but they have done exceptional recruitment, experienced players, exactly what they need," Guardiola said.

"A manager [Eddie Howe] with huge quality. It's maybe a surprise but not any more and I think they'll stay there.

"They are one of the toughest opponents we have to the end of the season. The mentality, transitions, threats, they are one of the best teams. That's why they are there."