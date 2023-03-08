Kyle Walker was given two days off following Manchester City's win over Newcastle last weekend. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by police after allegedly exposing himself in a public place.

The incident reportedly occurred at a bar in Wilmslow, England, on Sunday. Walker, 32, was among the City players given two days off following their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday. Video footage from the bar is circulating on social media.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary told ESPN: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time."

Sources have told ESPN that Walker has so far avoided disciplinary action from City after the club decided the incident was a private matter. City have been approached by ESPN but have declined to comment. The England international reported to training as normal on Tuesday.