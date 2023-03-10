Kyle Walker is under police investigation for allegedly exposing himself at a Cheshire bar on Sunday. Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday he has spoken to Kyle Walker as the defender faces a police investigation for allegedly exposing himself in public.

Cheshire police announced in a statement on Wednesday they are investigating the incident, which reportedly happened in a Wilmslow bar on Sunday.

Walker reported to training as normal on Tuesday after being given two days off by Pep Guardiola following Saturday's 2-0 win over Newcastle. City are next in action against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"It's a private issue," Guardiola told a news conference.

"We solve it internally and we speak with him. This is not the place to talk about private situations."

The incident involving Walker, 32, was reported after a video circulated on social media, and Guardiola has warned his players that any misbehaviour risks being made public.

"Yeah definitely, completely different to years ago," he said.

"They know it already, when you open the door at home, you have to know you will be filmed whatever you do, it's part of society."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said defender Joao Cancelo's situation will be reviewed at the end of the season. The full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan in January.

The German side have an option to make the move permanent but there have been reports the 28-year-old will instead return to the Etihad at the end of the season.

"Joao is playing for Bayern Munich, I don't have any comments," Guardiola said.

"It's Bayern and at the end of the season there will be a review at the end of the season."