Kyle Walker has continued to be available for Manchester City. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges after police ended their investigation into an alleged incident of indecent exposure at a bar during a day off for the Manchester City footballer.

Cheshire police began an investigation after a video started circulating on social media but have ended the probe after deciding the matter will not be taken further.

Sources close to City have described the incident as a "private matter" because no club rules were broken.

A spokesman for Cheshire police said on Friday: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged incident at a bar in the Wilmslow area.

"Officers have now concluded their enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved.

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March.

"He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."