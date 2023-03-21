Sources told ESPN that Erling Haaland is expected to be fit for Manchester City's match against Liverpool. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has withdrawn from the Norway squad for their games against Spain and Georgia through injury, the Norweigan FA said on Tuesday.

Haaland picked up a groin issue during City's 6-0 win over Burnley on Saturday. He joined up with the Norway squad following the game but after being assessed by medical staff, the 22-year-old has returned to the Etihad for treatment.

Sources have told ESPN that Haaland's withdrawal from the Norway squad is precautionary and he is expected to be available for Liverpool's visit to the Etihad Stadium on April 1.

Haaland was substituted after 63 minutes against Burnley having already scored a hat trick to reach 42 goals for the season. It came just four days after he scored five times in the 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Haaland has hit six hat tricks this season and has already broken the record for most goals by a City player in a single campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have a hectic schedule after the international break with nine games in three competitions in April.

They play Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League and a two-legged Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich. They also face an FA Cup semifinal against Championship side Sheffield United at Wembley.

City are still in the hunt for three trophies this season and Guardiola believes that April's fixtures will decide how close they get to winning them all.

"Of course [April] it is going to decide because we make an incredible February and March," Guardiola said following victory over Burnley.

"Imagine if April is incredibly successful, May will be so important. As much as you go through the competitions, you are living the end of the season.

"Again, again, again, being in March and alive in the competitions -- we have done really well. There is no secret."