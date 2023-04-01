Erling Haaland has been a constant source of goals for Manchester City this season. AP Photo/David Cliff

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss Saturday's crunch Premier League game against Liverpool with a groin injury.

The 22-year-old has scored an extraordinary 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions this season, including eight in his previous two games, but he injured his groin against Burnley on March 18.

City manager Pep Guardiola had kept his cards close to his chest on Friday, saying Haaland would be assessed after training, but Haaland didn't appear to participate.

Haaland withdrew from the Norway squad during the international break because of a groin injury and missed their European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia.

"We'll see," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"The doctors and the player will decide if he feels good. Life is risks and sometimes you have to take them. He's scored a lot of goals, he's scored a lot, always we are a team to score a lot of goals in the season, this is what we try to do until the end of the season."

City are still fighting to win three competitions before the end of the season and face games in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup during a hectic April schedule.