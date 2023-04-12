Pep Guardiola says he wasn't "comfortable" during Man City's 3-0 win and speaks about Erling Haaland's performance. (0:50)

Erling Haaland continued to break records in his debut campaign at Manchester City with his goal in the 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old scored his 45th goal of the season in all competitions which broke the scoring record by a Premier League player in a single season.

The landmark comes days after Haaland became the third player to reach 30 Premier League goals in a debut season with a brace in City's 4-1 victory at Southampton on Saturday.

The Norway international surpassed the 44-goal Premier League tally set by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Haaland will now have his sights set on Clive Allen's English top-flight goal record of 49 goals in all competitions.

The City striker is also only two goals behind Salah's record in a 38-game league season of 32 goals. He could also surpass Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer's record of scoring 34 goals in a single league season.

Pep Guardiola's side face relegation-threatened Leicester City on Saturday before a trip to Germany for their Champions League quarterfinal second-leg tie at Bayern.