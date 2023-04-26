Rob Dawson watches Erling Haaland equal Mohamed Salah's record for goals in a 38-game Premier League season, with eight games to spare. (1:21)

Erling Haaland added another record to his rapidly growing collection, becoming the all-time top scorer in a 38-game Premier League season with his 33rd goal of the campaign in Manchester City's win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Haaland scored his team's fourth goal deep into stoppage time to put the exclamation point on City's dominant 4-1 victory in the crucial top-of-the-table clash.

- Dawson & Olley: Emphatic win means title is City's to lose

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

In just his 29th league game of the season, Haaland broke a tie with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 32 goals. The Norwegian superstar is now one goal short of the Premier League scoring record of 34 goals, held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, over a 42-game season.

Haaland has enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with Pep Guardiola's side since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The 22-year-old has 49 goals in all competitions, the most ever by a Premier League player since the competition began in 1992 and the most by a top-flight player in England since Clive Allen in 1986-87.

And there is still plenty of opportunity for Haaland to add to his tally this season. As well as seven remaining Premier League games, City are also in the semifinals of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid, and will take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 as they chase a treble of trophies.