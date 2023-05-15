James Olley details exactly what has gone wrong for Arsenal as their 3-0 defeat to Brighton effectively hands the Premier League title to Manchester City. (1:51)

Manchester City have not given up hope of agreeing a new contract with Ilkay Gundogan and have not been informed that he intends to leave this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Gundogan's deal is set to expire in June and if fresh terms are not agreed, the Germany international will leave the Etihad on a free transfer.

His contract situation has alerted Barcelona and at least one club in Italy but City would also like the 32-year-old to stay for at least another season.

Sources close to Gundogan insist he is focused on finishing the campaign with City, who are still in the hunt for three trophies, and will only make a decision about his future at the end of the season.

City are keen to keep the former Borussia Dortmund star, in part because of doubts about other midfielders in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Kalvin Phillips has struggled to make an impact following his move from Leeds United last summer, while sources have told ESPN that Bernardo Silva is again open to leaving if a suitable offer arrives from another major European club.

Ilkay Gundogan could yet remain at Man City next season, sources have told ESPN. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

City are not hiding their interest in Jude Bellingham, but they have not submitted an offer to the 19-year-old's representatives or to Dortmund and there is a feeling that Real Madrid are ahead in the race for his signature.

Gundogan has been key for City during their run-in, scoring both goals in the 2-1 win over Leeds United and netting twice in the 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday which has left Guardiola's team just one win away from securing a fifth Premier League title in six years.

City will be crowned champions if they beat Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday or if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.