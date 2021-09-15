Manchester City lost 2-1 against Tottenham in their first home game of the Women's Super League season. Getty Images

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan suffered a broken leg in the Women's Super League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Morgan, 20, was stretchered off after colliding with Spurs' Ashleigh Neville in City's 2-1 defeat at the Academy Stadium.

City confirmed on Wednesday, that Morgan had suffered a leg fracture and was "set for a spell on the sidelines," as well as being out of the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and North Macedonia.

City said in a statement: "The defender will shortly undergo surgery on her right leg before beginning a period of rehabilitation with the club.

"Everyone at City wishes Esme all the best in her recovery and will give her all the support she requires."