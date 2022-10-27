Manchester City women wore burgundy shorts in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Blackburn. Photo by Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City will no longer wear white shorts during games next season to ease players' period concerns during matches, the Women's Super League club confirmed on Wednesday.

The club made the announcement along with kit sponsor Puma. The City women, however, opted to immediately use their burgundy visiting team kit shorts during their 6-0 win over Blackburn to begin their Continental Cup defence.

They will use their burgundy shorts when they play as home team.

"Puma and Manchester City take pride in working closely with our players to support them and create the best possible environment for them to feel comfortable and perform at their highest level," Puma said in a statement.

"As a result of player feedback and the underlying topic of women wanting to move away from wearing white shorts while on their periods, we have decided to implement changes to the products we offer to our female players.

"Starting from the 2023-24 season, we will not be providing white shorts to our female athletes. We will always provide an alternative for our home, away and third kits to solve the issue highlighted by women across all sports."

City become the first WSL club to make the switch. West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Scottish side Livingston have also changed their home-kit white shorts due to concerns about players' comfort on their periods.

The issue of women athletes wearing white clothing was brought up at this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships when female players spoke about the anxiety of being forced to wear white.

During Euro 2022, the English FA acknowledged the need for consideration on future kit designs after star Beth Mead said the team's all-white kit was sometimes "not practical."