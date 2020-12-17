Tottenham's Alex Morgan and Manchester City's Sam Mewis both find the back of the net Sunday in the FA WSL. (0:43)

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood has said that the attitude of her teammates and USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle has brought a confidence to the side.

Mewis and Lavelle joined Women's Super League side City in September from Portland Thorns and OL Reign.

"They are brilliant, on and off the field. Their mindset is amazing," Greenwood told ESPN Brazil.

"They are champions. It ends up bringing confidence and, more importantly, they are incredible people."

One of the biggest challenges for players coming from the United States is adapting to the different style of play but Greenwood said her teammates hadn't faced such issues.

"It must be very different for them," she added.

Sam Mewis and Alex Greenwood celebrate winning the FA Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"Here in England we love the game, we are fanatics and there are also tactical, speed issues. The fans can be more 'difficult' but they are adapting easily."

The WSL has attracted several top stars this season including the record-breaking transfer of Chelsea's Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg and USWNT players Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Alex Morgan.

Greenwood, who joined City from Lyon in September on a three-year contract, said the competitiveness of the WSL attracts players to it.

"The games here are on another level, in the sense that you don't go on the pitch knowing that you are going to win," Greenwood said.

"At Lyon, if you lose a few games it is disastrous, it doesn't happen. Unless it's against Paris Saint-Germain or something in Europe.

"That is why, in England, the issue is competitiveness, it ends up attracting more athletes here."