Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne equalled the Premier League assist record for a single season in the clash with Norwich City on Sunday.
De Bruyne, 29, matched Thierry Henry's record of 20 assists during the 2002-03 campaign. Arsenal's Mesut Ozil previously came closest to the record in 2015-16 with 19 assists, when he set Raheem Sterling up to put City 3-0 ahead against Norwich.
The Belgium international has been one of the standout performers in the league, hitting double figures in goals and assists this season.
De Bruyne also claimed his second Premier League Playmaker of the Season award in three years after winning the inaugural prize in 2017-18 campaign for the most assists in the league.
De Bruyne's performances saw him finish second behind Liverpool's Jordan Henderson for the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.