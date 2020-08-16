The FC crew debate if the better team won the Champions League tie between Man City and Lyon. (1:01)

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has won the Premier League Player of the Season award after equalling the division's assists record of 20 during the 2019-20 campaign.

De Bruyne helped City finish second in the Premier League but they finished a distant 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

The 29-year-old Belgium international matched Thierry Henry's assists record from the during the 2002-03 campaign when he set up Raheem Sterling up to put City 3-0 ahead against Norwich on the final day of the season in a game that City eventually won 5-0.

He also hit double figures for goals, finishing with 13 and claimed his second Premier League Playmaker of the Season award in three years after winning the inaugural prize in 2017-18 campaign for the most assists in the league.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season on Friday, with Jurgen Klopp picking up the managerial award on Saturday.

Son Heung-Min won Goal of the Season for his solo strike during Tottenham's 5-0 win against Burnley in December.

De Bruyne saw off plenty of competition from Liverpool to win the award, beating Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane as well as Southampton striker Danny Ings, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

City were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage for a third season in a row on Saturday night, suffering a shock 3-1 defeat against Lyon.

That means they finish the season with only the Carabao Cup to show.

De Bruyne finished second to Liverpool captain Henderson for the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.