Colin Udoh stresses the importance of regular football for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City this season.

Following a failed transfer saga that saw Barcelona star Lionel Messi heavily linked with his former coach at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said that it is not his job to provide any explanations

"I think I don't have to explain anything," Guardiola said on Friday during a news conference ahead of Monday's trip to Wolves. "Leo explained quite well his feelings, I don't have anything to add. He's a football player for FC Barcelona, the club I love, and there is nothing more to say."

In August, Messi asked to leave Barcelona in the aftermath of the Catalan club's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinals and City were seen as the frontrunners before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner reversed his decision and announced that he would stay in Spain for the final year of his contract.

Asked whether City would pursue Messi when his contract expires in June at the age of 34, Guardiola, speaking publicly for the first time about the Messi saga, said: "I don't know. It's a question for Leo Messi. I cannot talk about the intentions of other people."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said on Friday he will be happy with his Manchester City squad even if there are no new arrivals before the transfer deadline.

The club have been working on bringing another defender to the Etihad Stadium to add to the £60 million already spent on Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake, but Guardiola insists more new faces will not make or break their season.

"I'm more than satisfied with what I've had and I know the club does everything to do their best, not just for me for the team," Guardiola told a news conference.

"If we have to stay with the players I'll be happy. I've never before or in the future will I complain. I'm lucky to have these players and that's all."

City are interested in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez to add further competition in defence.

Guardiola has seen David Silva leave the club this summer but has revealed he never considered Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara -- who he worked with at Barcelona and Bayern Munich -- as a replacement.

"We have in this position enough players," Guardiola added.

"I'm happy to see him in England. England is going to enjoy a really good player."

City kick off their season with a trip to Wolves on Monday night. Sergio Aguero is still unavailable while he continues his recovery from a knee injury and Aymeric Laporte is set to miss out after only recently returning to training following his positive test for coronavirus.