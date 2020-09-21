Colin Udoh stresses the importance of regular football for Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City this season. (1:19)

Manchester City's game against Wolves will go ahead on Monday despite confirmation that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The midfielder will self-isolate for 10 days after becoming the third City player to return a positive test for COVID-19 following Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.

A statement issued by the club on Monday read: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery."

Gundogan will play no part in City's Premier League's opener at Molineux on Monday night but sources have told ESPN that the game will go ahead after the rest of the squad were cleared to play.