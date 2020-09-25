Julien Laurens says Man City will add a new defender one way or another to address questions at the back. (1:06)

Manchester City have been dealt another injury blow after Gabriel Jesus was forced to withdraw from the Brazil squad.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Pep Guardiola is already without Sergio Aguero while the Argentine continues his recovery from knee surgery.

And the City boss is now set to be without Jesus until at least after the next international break after the striker picked up an injury during the 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday night.

Jesus was not included in the squad for the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round on Thursday.

It means Guardiola will be without a recognised senior striker for Leicester's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Spaniard could choose to hand Liam Delap his Premier League debut after the 17-year-old scored on his full debut against Bournemouth.