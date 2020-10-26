Manchester City have paid tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten following his death at the age of 17.

Wisten was born in Malawi but moved to England as a baby before joining City's under-13 level in 2016.

A City statement read: "The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

Aymeric Laporte was among members of City's senior squad to pay tribute to Wisten, who was a promising defender. Laporte tweeted: "Horrible news...RIP young man."

Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle, who played alongside Wisten in City's youth teams, also paid tributes.

"You Will Be Forever Missed," Palmer wrote on Instagram. "Fly High My Brother Rest In Paradise!"

Manchester United academy player Reece Devine posted: "Thank you for all the memories brother. I can't believe how you must have been feeling. I wish we could have helped.

"You were always making everybody around you laugh and smile. Rest easy. Love you always. Remember to always speak up."