USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to make his Premier League debut for Manchester City on Sunday after he was named in the starting XI for his side's trip to Chelsea.

City have confirmed that six players in the squad have tested positive for coronavirus but have only identified Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and Eric Garcia.

However, No. 1 choice goalkeeper Ederson also posted on social media that he was self-isolating.

Steffen, 25, joined City in 2019 from Columbus Crew but spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He made his Champions League debut in December against Marseille and kept a clean sheet as City won 3-0.

He had also made three Carabao Cup appearances since the start of the season, most recently in the 4-1 win over Arsenal.

Steffen has made 19 appearances for the USMNT, keeping seven clean sheets in total, including one against Wales in November.