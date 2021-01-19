ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop says everything is falling into place for Manchester City in the Premier League (1:16)

Pep Guardiola has said it will be the job of the players already in his squad to score enough goals to guide Manchester City to the title after ruling out a bid for a striker in January.

City are well-placed ahead of Wednesday's clash with Aston Villa following a run of eight straight wins.

However, their 29 league goals is fewer than any other team in the top five while recognised strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have combined for just two Premier League goals all season.

It has prompted speculation Guardiola could look to strengthen his attack but when asked whether another striker could arrive at the Etihad Stadium this month, the City boss replied: "No."

Instead, Guardiola heaped praise on his defence, which has the best record in the league after the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica in the summer.

"We cannot win titles if you are not solid," Guardiola said.

"With scoring goals we were struggling. Except the game against Leicester we've been solid, we didn't make mistakes in the past like we did.

"You need to be good in the set pieces, many aspects, private life, the physical form -- many things help the be champions. If you drop a little bit then it's difficult."

City will again be without Aguero against Aston Villa while the Argentina international completes his self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

Aymeric Laporte is also out but the Frenchman could be back for the trip to Cheltenham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

"It would be good news, we need him," Guardiola said.

"He's the best left-sided defender. He has special quality with the ball. He has to be focused to come back in the best condition possible and he will get his minutes. After, it depends on performance. It depends on the form of everyone."