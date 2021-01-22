Shaka Hislop reveals his latest power rankings which features Manchester's top two clubs in a battle for No. 1. (1:27)

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could be out for six weeks after going off injured during the win over Aston Villa.

De Bruyne was forced off with a muscle problem during the 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Guardiola is expecting to be without his star player for a sustained period following scans on Thursday.

The 29-year-old is set to miss Premier League games against Liverpool,Tottenham and Arsenal in February but could return to face Manchester United on March 6.

"The doctor said we'll review the scan today [Friday] which we've done and it will be between four and six weeks out," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "It is [a big blow] but we have to move forward. We have to find a solution as everyone is struggling and we have to adapt."

Kyle Walker, meanwhile, is set to miss the FA Cup fourth round tie with Cheltenham this weekend (Saturday at 12.30 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+) but could return to face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

"Kyle had a big impact kick on his hips but just a kick," Guardiola added. "He's not ready for [Cheltenham] but maybe the next game."

Guardiola also confirmed that City will be without striker Sergio Aguero after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"What we wish is for him to feel better," he said. "He felt uncomfortable for two or three days after the positive test, tired and symptoms, but he feels well and we want him to come back.

"For a long time we've missed our best striker. Like with Kevin we will have to manage until they come back."