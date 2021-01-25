Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed sympathy for sacked Chelsea boss Frank Lampard but said all managers "have to win" to keep their jobs.

Lampard was sacked after 18 months at Stamford Bridge as the side slipped to ninth in the Premier League table. Sources have told ESPN that former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel will be appointed as his replacement.

"All managers, you have to win," Guardiola told a news conference on Monday. "People talk about projects but they don't exist. You have to win or you'll be sacked. Respect for Chelsea but hopefully I can see him soon, take him to a restaurant to see him again when lockdown is over."

Guardiola finished third in his first season in England before going on to win six major trophies, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. He said that patience with a manager is key.

"All the managers need it but I'm not judging the decision from Chelsea," he added. "I respect the decision, it has to be that way. We just try to win as much as possible. Every manager needs time to do what you believe.

"It's difficult to talk about the projects. In one month you can drop everything you've built as opponents are good, when it happens it's always a risk."

Guardiola takes his team to West Brom on Tuesday looking to extend their winning run to 11. West Brom were the last team to take points off City after a 1-1 draw at the Etihad on Dec. 15.

Sam Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic immediately after the game and Guardiola has hailed the former England boss as "a genius" at keeping teams in the Premier League.

Allardyce's team are second from bottom but have drawn with Liverpool and beaten Wolves since his appointment.

"He's had good and bad results, it's not easy to take over a team during the season," Guardiola said.

"Sam Allardyce is a genius to take these teams when everyone believes it's over and gets results.

"It happens once or twice it's lucky but not in this case as he's done it I don't know how many times. We've not had much time but training has been good and we try to do a good game."