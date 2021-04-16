Watch some of Phil Foden's best goals for Manchester City and England. (0:53)

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has split from his social media company in the wake of a post sent from his personal Twitter account challenging Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old scored the winner against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to set up a Champions League semifinal with Mbappe and PSG.

A tweet which read "@KMbappe are you ready?" -- sent to his 490,000 followers moments after the game -- was swiftly deleted and on Friday, media company Ten Toes Media released a statement confirming they are no longer working with Foden.

It read: "We are saddened with the current situation. Since the company was founded we have adopted a process which requires all posts to be approved in advance by the talent and representatives. No exceptions.

"They always have been approved, that has been true for four years and is still true today. Phil Foden is a special person and footballer and we wish him the very best going forward."

A number of high-profile footballers allow outside agencies to run their social media accounts but former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has called on Premier League stars to take them back.

"I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies," Neville tweeted.

"Lads run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake. It's your voice, not anyone else's. Morning by the way. Go and attack the hell out of it."