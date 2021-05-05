ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reports on the likelihood of the protests at Old Trafford continuing. (1:45)

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has refused to apologise to fans for the club's involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League.

Avram is a member of the American Glazer family who own United. Their ownership has faced protests from fans since they bought a controlling stake in the club in 2005 but these have intensified in recent weeks since the ESL announcement.

"This an opportunity for you -- an apology perhaps?," a reporter said to Glazer, who didn't engage with her.

The reporter followed up with questions about whether the family would consider selling the club or if he wanted to say anything to fans but he didn't respond.

United co-chairman Joel Galzer did release a statement on April 21 apologising to fans and said the owners had failed to show respect to the "deep-rooted traditions" of the English game.

"Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction," he said.

"We continue to believe that European football needs to become more sustainable throughout the pyramid for the long-term. However, we fully accept that the Super League was not the right way to go about it.

Avram Glazer (pictured right) did not respond to questions from a reporter. Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions -- promotion, relegation, the pyramid -- and for that we are sorry."

United fans have launched several protests since the announcement of the ESL including breaking into the club's training ground Carrington, breaking into Old Trafford and forcing the postponement of their Premier League game with Liverpool and boycotting club sponsors.

"Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest. However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations," a statement from the club said following the postponement of the game.

Despite the fact Avram sold £70 million worth of shares in March before the ESL debacle, sources have told ESPN that the Glazers are not fazed by the protests and are unlikely to sell.

The Glazers also own NFL team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.