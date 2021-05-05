Jon Champion says the reasons behind Man United fans protesting the Glazer ownership go far beyond the pitch. (1:37)

Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford, which was postponed on Sunday after protesting supporters invaded the stadium, has been rescheduled for Thursday May 13 at 8:15 p.m. BST (3.15 p.m. ET), the Premier League announced on Wednesday.

The new date means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are to play three games in the space of five days.

Supporter unrest outside United's team hotel and further disturbances at Old Trafford, including fans entering COVID-19-secure areas of the stadium, forced Sunday's game to be called off following discussions between Greater Manchester Police, the Premier League and the two clubs.

United could still face disciplinary action, including a possible fine, stadium closure or point deduction, as a result of the postponement, with both the Premier League and English Football Association launching an investigation into the circumstances which led to the game being called off.

But with the Premier League season due to end in less than three weeks time, the United-Liverpool game has now been moved to May 13, despite the fixture congestion that United must now overcome.

United's Old Trafford encounter with Leicester City, which had been moved from its original date of May 15 to May 12 due to the Foxes' involvement in the FA Cup Final, has now been brought forward another 24 hours and will be played on Tues May 11 at 6:00 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET).

That game falls just 52 hours after United are due to kick-off their Premier League game against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

But by moving the Leicester fixture to May 11, the Premier League have now been able to stage United versus Liverpool at 8:15 p.m. (3.15 p.m.) on the Thursday -- 50 hours after the home team kick-off against Leicester.

Liverpool's game against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday May 16, which had been under threat of being moved to accommodate the United clash, is unaffected.