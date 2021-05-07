Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said complaints from other clubs about his team selections during a hectic schedule of three games in five days is "not my problem."

Solskjaer has hinted he will be forced to field two separate starting lineups against Leicester at Old Trafford on Tuesday and for the rearranged fixture against Liverpool 48 hours later.

The two results could be key in deciding who finishes in the top four this season with Leicester and Liverpool, along with Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham all battling for a place in the Champions League.

"I've got to look after the players," Solskjaer said, who first takes his team to Aston Villa on Sunday before the double-header at Old Trafford.

"That might be someone not happy with my team selection for one game or two games. That might affect whoever gets into the fourth position or the Champions League. That's not my problem. That's everyone else's problem.

"One of them might not be happy because I play a full team maybe in one and the next 11 in the other.

"I've got to think about my players but I know there will be teams fighting for the Champions League places that will not think that is Man United's best team in that team, that's not the best players."

United have five league games remaining this season before the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26.

The game could have been Edinson Cavani's final appearance for United but after scoring seven goals in his last six games -- including four in the 8-5 aggregate win over Roma in the Europa League semifinal -- Solskjaer has hinted the striker has already agreed to stay.

"We don't have a time limit [on a decision] but the more goals he scores, the better we become as a team, the bigger the chance is that he'll want to have this feeling again," Solskjaer added.

"Let's talk after Sunday again hopefully. Maybe it's changed, maybe he's decided, maybe."