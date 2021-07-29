Manchester United's Paul Pogba has publicly backed Simone Biles' decision to focus on her mental health. Photo by MICHAEL SOHN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has praised U.S. gymnast Simone Biles for her "undeniable strength" after she withdrew from events at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The defending Olympic champion removed herself from the team final and also pulled out of Thursday's individual all-around competition the following day to take care of her mental well-being.

The 24-year-old has received widespread praise for her decision and Pogba was one of the athletes to publicly back her.

"A moment of undeniable strength from @simone_biles," Pogba tweeted on Wednesday.

"We always focus on the physical aspect of health but the mental aspect is just as important. When you take care of both, you will flourish in life!"

the outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

Biles thanked everyone for their support on Thursday and tweeted: "The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."

Pogba is yet to return to United's preseason plans following France's run to the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

United have only won one out of three preseason matches so far and drew 2-2 in a friendly against Premier League newcomers Brentford on Wednesday at Old Trafford.