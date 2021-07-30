Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks about the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Manchester United. (1:15)

Marcus Rashford is set for a spell on the sidelines after talks with Manchester United resulted in a decision to undergo shoulder surgery.

Rashford will have the operation "imminently" and is expected to be out until October.

A club statement on Friday read: "Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and a specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury.

"He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

Rashford played through the pain last season, carrying both shoulder and foot problems for the majority of the campaign.

He was included in the England squad for Euro 2020, missing a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Italy in the final.

After returning from holiday after the tournament, Rashford held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and club staff before deciding to have surgery.

He is expected to be out for between 10 and 12 weeks while he recovers. Solskjaer still has plenty of options in attack, particularly after signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Anthony Martial is also due back in training as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury that saw the Frenchman miss the end of last season.

United begin their Premier League campaign against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Aug. 14.