Manchester United are hopeful of having Aaron Wan-Bissaka available for the start of the new season despite the defender picking up an injury, sources have told ESPN.

Wan-Bissaka was passed fit to travel to United's preseason camp in St. Andrews, Scotland but has been given an individual training programme as a precaution with the new campaign less than two weeks away.

- Dawson: Can Solskjaer deliver titles for United?

- Dean Henderson suffering from post-COVID fatigue

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team face Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday in their final friendly before kicking off the Premier League season against Leeds United on Aug. 14.

Despite the worry over Wan-Bissaka, who has featured in all three preseason fixtures so far this summer, Solskjaer has been boosted by the fitness of Luke Shaw.

Shaw has been given the go-ahead by medical staff to train fully, despite carrying a rib injury during England's run to the final of the European Championship.

Shaw and Harry Maguire both trained on Monday after being given a three-week holiday following England's defeat to Italy. Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, David De Gea and Phil Jones were all part of the group.

Jones has not featured in a competitive game for more than 18 months because of a knee injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be fit for Man United's Premier League opener vs. Leeds. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Fred, Paul Pogba and Dean Henderson, who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, are among the players absent.

Diogo Dalot is part of the squad in Scotland and after a year spent on loan at AC Milan, the 22-year-old is targeting another season of regular first-team football.

"I think I was one of the only players in the [Milan] squad that was available for all the games during the season and for me that was a very good point as well of course the minutes and games I played, which were a lot," Dalot said.

"The goal for last season was to get minutes again, get my legs going, be fit and I had it. I want to keep playing, I want to keep giving everything I have and improve. I know last season was fantastic but I can do even more."