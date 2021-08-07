Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks about the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Manchester United. (1:15)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club are continuing to monitor goalkeeper Dean Henderson as he struggles to shake off the after effects of COVID-19.

Henderson returned a positive test for coronavirus more than three weeks ago but despite since testing negative, Solskjaer said the 24-year-old has still not felt ready to return to training.

In his absence, David de Gea started United final's preseason friendly against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Dean was positive early on and then he's negative in his testing but has not felt as energised or sharp as he has done," Solskjaer said after the 4-0 win over Rafael Benitez's side.

"He feels fatigued and the after effects, you see so many effects of this virus, he's still got a few days to rest and then we'll check up on him."

Jesse Lingard missed the win over Everton after also testing positive for coronavirus but Solskjaer was able to welcome back Anthony Martial after five months out with a knee injury.

"Anthony has had a bad spell with injury," Solskjaer added. "He's been training well with us and players out for a while, they need more sharpness, need more work.

"He felt good after, no side effects and hopefully it'll be the same when he comes back into training again."

Solskjaer is expecting £73 million summer signing Jadon Sancho to join training on Monday while Raphael Varane is isolating ahead of his medical next week.

"The medical with Raphael has to be done," Solskjaer said. "He's isolating at the moment. He had to wait for visas and unfortunately that took a few more days than expected but we've got to follow the protocols and the rules."