Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned the rest of the Premier League that Mason Greenwood has "turned into a man" over the summer.

Greenwood, 19, has had the benefit of a full preseason after withdrawing from England's European Championship squad because of injury. He got his first goal of the season in the 5-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday and Solskjaer says there is more to come.

"I think you can see how much work he has put down in his preseason, in his summer, he has turned into a man," said Solskjaer. "He is filling out, he is stronger. His stride is stronger and you know when he ran away from the defender and scored his goal, it was a joy to see.

"His approach, attitude and application, everything he has done every day has been getting better and better and I think that's maturity as well in the kid."

Solskjaer has improved his attacking options with the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Sancho was on the bench against Leeds along with Anthony Martial while Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani were not part of the matchday squad.

Jesse Lingard was also ruled out after testing positive for the coronavirus but Solskjaer says he expects the 28-year-old to play a "big part" at Old Trafford this season after returning from a successful loan spell at West Ham.

"Don't forget Jesse Lingard, he has reinvented himself and he has come back the man that we know," said Solskjaer. "With the quality he has, he is going to play a big part.

"There could be more rotation. They will be fresher. You have to have a big and strong squad to be competitive in this league. It's the best league in the world."

After kicking off their Premier League campaign with victory over Leeds, Solskjaer has a full week to prepare his players for the trip to Southampton on Sunday. The Norwegian should also have Raphael Varane available after the Frenchman's move from Real Madrid was confirmed on Saturday and Harry Maguire is looking forward to playing next to the World Cup winner in the centre of defence.

"To bring players into this club, obviously of his calibre as well, it's going to be really, really exciting," said Maguire. "I think one thing that it does is it boosts our defensive options. I think you've seen what he's won over his career.

"He's played in some of the top teams about -- the French squad and the Real Madrid team -- and he's won absolutely everything.

"I think he'll bring that winning mentality to the club and he'll also bring his footballing ability to the club. "Bringing players in is great for the squad. It lifts the squad, it's great for the competition for the squad.

"At one of the biggest clubs in the world you don't expect to have an easy ride and have no competition for places."