Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Paul Pogba to repeat his performance against Leeds United when Manchester United visit Southampton on Sunday.

Pogba recorded four assists during the 5-1 rout of Leeds to kick off the new Premier League season but Solskjaer said the France international needs to showcase his best week after week.

"For me and Paul, we work together every day here and we keep on trying to improve; improve the team and to enjoy ourselves," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.

"When you win games you enjoy yourselves more and we've just got to make sure we don't make this one game and everyone flies off.

"You know how we get big headlines and all the praise we get, it's about bringing more energy to the next one and being even better."

Solskjaer could have Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane available for the trip to Southampton after both missed the win over Leeds.

Jadon Sancho could also make his full debut following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

"Our job now is to capitalize on it [the win over Leeds] get more energy, don't get complacent," Solskjaer said. "Edinson has joined in, Raphael is joining in so we're getting fitter and fitter.

"You'll see [the team] on Sunday. They've worked well, they've had minutes, we've had a very good week ourselves, so let's see who's making the flight down to Southampton on Saturday."

Dean Henderson is likely to miss the trip while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

Solskjaer also revealed the club has advised the players to get vaccinated, although the final decision has been left up to individuals.

"They're not all double jabbed no," he added. "I am and I encourage the lads to take the vaccination but we can't force anyone to do that.

"To my understanding we want everyone to be double jabbed and it's up to them and it's still possible to take them. The whole situation around COVID is still unknown and it's new for everyone that's the scary bit, you don't really know the effects.

"You hear people less fit people than footballers have it and no symptoms and then you have fit footballers and you have after effects and prolonged side effects and tiredness so it's a scary virus so we need to be really careful.

"Dean was tired after training he felt that and we needed to check him, now he feels much better and he's passed all the tests that we've gone through with him and he's building himself up again because he's lost a few weeks.

"But he's working hard in the gym, working out on the grass. He's not in full team training but it won't be too long."