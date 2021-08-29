Luis Garcia explains the impact Cristiano Ronaldo will have in the dressing room at Old Trafford after rejoining Manchester United. (1:13)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea said it will be a dream to have Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club as the forward nears a return to Old Trafford.

United agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday to bring Ronaldo back to the club where he spent six seasons between 2003 and 2009, winning eight major trophies during that time plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best men's player in 2008.

Asked following United's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in the Premier League about Ronaldo's imminent return, De Gea joked: "Who?"

He then told Sky Sports: "It's like a dream to have him back, it will be great -- it's already great, you can feel it in the atmosphere. Hopefully he can bring something special to make the team even better."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also relishing the return of the 36-year-old Portugal international.

"Of course we need to get the paperwork done and we can get it sorted and we can announce it very soon," Solskjaer said. "And then he is away with Portugal.

"Ronaldo was not signed to sit on the bench.

Manchester United's David de Gea is looking forward to having Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

"We will get him back to Manchester with [Portugal teammate] Bruno [Fernandes], and hopefully he will be involved as soon as possible."

De Gea was named man of the match after making several fine saves to keep United in the game on Sunday as Wolves dominated for long spells, before Mason Greenwood popped up with the winner 10 minutes from time.

United's victory meant they set the record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history at 28 games, beating Arsenal's mark from April 2003 to September 2004.

"It's a good to win, but now it's time to play for titles," De Gea added. "Records are okay, but you have to go for titles. We didn't play so well, but it's a massive win for us."